Hope For Three announces third annual “Walk, Run, Stroll or Roll for All Abilities” fundraiser

Walk, run, stroll or roll in a local to show support for Hope for Three next month.
The benefit — the third annual “Walk, Run, Stroll or Roll for All Abilities” — is set for Sept. 3 through Sept. 11 and benefits Hope For Three Autism Advocates, a nonprofit that works to raise community awareness and provide resources and financial support to families with children diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder.
During the “Walk, Run, Stroll or Roll for All Abilities” initiative, families and friends will engage in unique race challenges at their own pace.
Teams of families and friends can think outside the box by creating race challenges, use strollers, wheelchairs, or just plain walk or run, anytime Sept. 3-11, anywhere they prefer.
For example, Hope For Three board member Lynn Clouser, who is also a Missouri City council member, will celebrate her September birthday with a walk team and invites the community to join her at River Pointe Church, 21000 Southwest Freeway, Richmond, from 9 a.m. -10:30 a.m. Sept. 10 to walk together. Registrations start at 8:30 a.m.
The benefit, sponsored by Primeway Federal Credit Union, matches individual donors who give or raise at least $100, and Hope For Three aims to raise more than $30,000 on registrations and from team fundraising to assist the local community.
“This event is for families to get creative, have fun and start conversations that generate awareness about autism,” said Hope For Three CEO Darla Farmer. “Funds raised go to support our essential programs that provide families with financial aid, resources, referrals, education, and information to the autism community and local professionals, businesses, and organizations.”
