Irena Humphrey Owens, affectionately known as “Honey,” celebrated her 99th birthday on May 31 surrounded by family and friends.

Honey, an unassuming, very loving role model, is the oldest living member of the Humphrey family of Kendleton.

The birthday party took place on June 1 at the Gus George Law Enforcement Academy meeting hall in Richmond.

Fort Bend County Precinct 4 Commissioner Dexter McCoy attended and presented a proclamation in honor of Honey.

Honey is a proud product of the Kendleton community. Her elementary education began at Turkey Creek Elementary School under Professor Harvey Moore.

Next, she attended and graduated from Powell Point High School in Kendleton, a Rosenwald school.

During her birthday celebration, Honey described to her family and friends how she and other neighborhood children walked 10 miles each day to further their education. She received a high school diploma in the Powell Point High School class of 1944 under Professor T. B. Mitchell.

