Irena Humphrey Owens, affectionately known as “Honey,” celebrated her 99th birthday on May 31 surrounded by family and friends.
Honey, an unassuming, very loving role model, is the oldest living member of the Humphrey family of Kendleton.
The birthday party took place on June 1 at the Gus George Law Enforcement Academy meeting hall in Richmond.
Fort Bend County Precinct 4 Commissioner Dexter McCoy attended and presented a proclamation in honor of Honey.
Honey is a proud product of the Kendleton community. Her elementary education began at Turkey Creek Elementary School under Professor Harvey Moore.
Next, she attended and graduated from Powell Point High School in Kendleton, a Rosenwald school.
During her birthday celebration, Honey described to her family and friends how she and other neighborhood children walked 10 miles each day to further their education. She received a high school diploma in the Powell Point High School class of 1944 under Professor T. B. Mitchell.
Higher education for Honey included Prairie View A&M College, Franklin Beauty School and nursing school.
Her professional careers included owning and operating a beauty shop, and many years of employment with MD Anderson Hospital.
At a young age, Honey married the love of her life, Rance Owens. This blissful marriage lasted for 63 years and only ended with his passing.
They were proud parents of two children, Wanda Marie and Mary Gail.
Besides their two daughters, Honey and Rance had 15 grand children and three great-grandchildren.
Joining in the 99th birthday celebration were 3rd, 4th and 5th generations from five different branches of the Humphrey family tree, all of them stemming from Steven Humphrey Sr. and Hallie Gant Humphrey.
Representing the Steven Humphrey Jr. were daughter Honey Owens and her daughter Mary Gail Groves.
Representing Sarah Ann Humphrey Martin were granddaughter Sandi Newkirk and great-granddaughters Carolyn Jones and Audrey Faye Taylor.
Representing Katie Humphrey Dillard was grandson Robert Earl Watson.
Representing Hewen Humphrey Sr. were grandchildren Martha Humphrey McQueen, Barbara Humphrey Armstead, Frank Humphrey, Rev. Leo Humphrey, great-grandchildren Chandra Humphrey Ketchum, Joycelyn Humphrey Ketchum, Ennis Humphrey Jr. and Darryl Humphrey Sr.
Representing Lucious Humphrey was great-granddaughter Brenda Davis Greenwood.
Loving and supporting spouses that helped to make the occasion successful were Stella Gates Humphrey and husband Leo, LaVerne Jackson Humphrey and husband Frank, and Alice Humphrey and husband Buster.
Among the guests were Honey’s surrogate daughters and lifelong friends of the Humphreys Lynda Wright-Giddens, Clara Caldwell, Artis Petterway and Joan Wilson.
Familiar faces included Delores Watson and daughter Shirley Jenkins, representing the Humphrey-Malone connection.
Rev. Leo Humphrey and Sandi Newkirk read poems they’d written.
A plaque representing all the descendants of Steven and Hallie Gant Humphrey was presented to Honey during the ceremony.
The inscription on the plaque was read by Jos, the great-granddaughter of Hewen Sr.
Honey’s daughter Mary Groves presented a Flag on behalf of Congressman Al Green.
Other Tributes included a hefty pinned-on Money Shower for good luck and prosperity by Surrogate Daughters and other participants.
Kendleton Mayor Darryl Humphrey Sr. proclaimed June 1, 2023 as Irena Humphrey Owens Day in Kendleton.
