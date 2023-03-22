Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Rosenberg will host its annual Easter egg hunt on Sunday, April 16, beginning at 10:15 a.m. at the Parish kickball field. The egg hunt is free and the community is invited. Help Holy Rosary to have an incredible day by donating pre-filled plastic eggs! Please email rebecca@hrccr. com. if you can donate!
