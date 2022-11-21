Hold your horses for a Cowboy Chic Fall Festival

Celebrate the Thanksgiving holiday on Nov. 25 and 26 with family and friends at George Ranch Historical Park. Join us for the annual Fall Festival, cowboy style, as leaves are falling, and autumn is calling! The gates will be open to the public from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. during the holiday week (closed Thanksgiving Day) and require the purchase of general admission tickets.
Along with regular historic home tours, George Ranch Historical Park will be serving spiced hot apple cider, from our 1860s cast iron stove. Visitors can also toast s’mores at the cowboy campfire and make corn husk dolls at the 1830s Jones Stock Farm. The holiday weekend is also your last chance to capture great family photos at the Pumpkin Round-up in the George Ranch House yard, or have fun playing pumpkin checkers, tic tac toe and ring toss. Let’s give ’em pumpkin to talk about!
Let your hearts be filled with Thanks and Giving at the ranch this month. Tickets are $15 – adults (ages 13-64), $12 – seniors (ages 65+), $10 – children (ages 4-12), and children ages 3 and under are free. For more information or to check hours and purchase tickets visit us online at www.georgeranch.org
