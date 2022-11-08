The Fort Bend Museum docents cordially invite you to attend our annual Candlelight Tour of the 1883 Moore House and the 1850s Long-Smith Cottage in the historic district of Richmond, Texas.
This year’s theme for the Moore house is “A Golden Age Christmas, in Texas”. It will be lovingly and lavishly decorated to reflect the early 1900s in Texas when many Texans made their fortunes in the oil, gas, and timber industries.
Candlelight tours of both homes will be on December 2, 3, 9, and 10. Friday tours are from 6:00 – 8:00 pm and Saturday tours are from 4:00 – 8:00 pm. Complimentary cookies and wassail are served at the end of the tour. For more information, please visit our website at www.fortbendmuseum.org or call 281 342 1256.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.