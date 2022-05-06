The Fort Bend County Historical Commission will present historian Michael R. Moore with the 2022 Bert E. Bleil Heritage Award at its quarterly meeting on May 17, 2022. The meeting will be held on the grounds of the Fort Bend Museum, located at 410 S. Fifth St. in Richmond, Texas. The meeting begins at 3:00 p.m. with a reception to follow. Both the meeting and the reception are free of charge and open to the public.
The Bleil Award is presented annually by the Fort Bend County Historical Commission to a person or organization for exceptional efforts and achievements in developing and promoting heritage tourism, promoting an awareness of and appreciation for historical preservation, the identification and protection of historic sites and features, and the preservation of historical and cultural resources in Fort Bend County.
The award is named for the late Bert E. Bleil, the former Chair of the Fort Bend County Historical Commission, who first envisioned this method of acknowledging exceptional achievements in historic and cultural preservation.
This year’s honoree, Michael Rugeley Moore, has had a long and distinguished career in leading a number of historic preservation and education organizations in Fort Bend County. He served from 1984 to 2006 as the Executive Director of the Fort Bend County Museum Association, overseeing its growth in visitors served from 10,000 to over 100,000 annually.
Moore was among the leaders of the planning group that developed and opened the George Ranch Historical Park in 1989 and created the Texian Market Days festival that continues to educate and entertain visitors. Moore was also one of the founding members of the Fort Bend Archaeological Society and served as the Chair of the Fort Bend County Historical Commission from 2004 to 2008.
Recently, Moore has been closely involved in the development of the San Felipe de Austin State Historic Site in Austin County. He helped design a number of the exhibits at the museum and served as the Project and Construction Manager for the Villa de Austin outdoor interactive area on the grounds of the historic site.
For further information about the Fort Bend County Historical Commission or the Bert E. Bleil Heritage Award please contact:
