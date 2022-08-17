A press conference will be held at 12:00 pm on August 22, 2022 on the steps of the Justice Center to formally kick-off the County’s celebration of this anniversary. Local dignitaries will be joined by Stephen F. Austin himself to get the celebration under way.
In 1822 a small group of colonists, the first of Stephen F. Austin’s “Old Three Hundred”, made their way up the Brazos River to a large bend in the river near present day Richmond. On the high bank of the river they built a 2 room log cabin to store their supplies that came to be known as “Fort Bend”. Fort Bend County was later named for this structure.
To commemorate this event, the Fort Bend County Historical Commission is pleased to announce that it will host a “Museum Crawl and History Fair” on Saturday, September 10 from 10:00 am until 2:30 pm. The center of activities will be located at Mirabeau B. Lamar Homestead Park on Eugene Heimann Circle in Richmond, across from the Justice Center. Come celebrate the two hundred years of progress, economic and cultural development, and prosperity which Fort Bend County continues to enjoy. Admission is Free.
The celebration will include free guided bus tours along three separately themed routes, visiting a number of Fort Bend County’s premier historical museums as well as several points of local historical interest consistent with each tour’s theme. The bus tours will include stops at the Dew House, Freedom Tree, Stafford’s Point Historical Marker, Sugar Land Heritage Museum, Bullhead Convict Labor Camp Cemetery, Fort Bend Museum, Old Foster Community Museum, Fulshear, Rosenberg Railroad Museum, Black Cowboy Museum, FBC Heritage Unlimited Museum, and The George Ranch Historical Park.
At Homestead Park, visitors will enjoy the music of the Celtaire String Band while they view an ongoing archaeological dig and see exhibits of artifacts discovered at the site, experience history with several hands-on interactive demonstrations by the Texian Time Machine, view an exhibit of important historic documents curated by the Fort Bend County Clerk, and meet Dr. Paul Spellman, author of Old 300: Gone To Texas. Food and drinks will be available for purchase at the park.
For further information about the Fort Bend County Historical Commission please contact:
Chris Godbold, Chair: chris.godbold@fortbendcountytx.gov---(281) 343-0218 x237
