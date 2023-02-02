The Rosenberg Richmond Helping Hands is holding an appreciation and going away luncheon for Mike Kassey, who served on the board for 16 years and as President for 9.
The luncheon will be held at Pier 36 Friday Feb. 3 at 11:30. The new President, Larry Wilkinson, will be presenting him with a remembrance for his service. Rosenberg Richmond Helping Hands has been faithfully serving the community, providing food and clothing to those in need since 1985.
The group also supplies a safe space for people to receive the help they need and gives the community the opportunity to reach out and serve its neighbors.
