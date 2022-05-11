By now most of you have read through the Rosenberg Police Department daily call sheets published in The Herald each Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday for the past few months.
The reports are the result of Chief Jonathan White’s newly created Chief’s Advisory Panel.
The panel of citizen volunteers, in essence, helps the chief improve RPD’s services to the public by talking to other citizens and offering viewpoints and advice.
One suggestion: Include a daily report of police calls, arrests and offense reports to the local paper, in this case, The Herald.
That way, the panel reasoned, citizens would know what the police officers were up to on a daily basis.
Because the reports were previously non-existent, the public was unaware of just how many calls Rosenberg police officers responded to each day of the week, what sort of crimes were being committed and in which neighborhoods, and so on.
The Herald was only too willing to help inform our citizens.
Now the panel is set to meet for a second time, and Chief White would like some input from citizens about what topics the panel should discuss at its June 3 meeting.
Got any ideas that would help the department improve its services to the community? If so, email Chief White at rpdadvisorypanel@rosenbergtx.go.
