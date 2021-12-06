Harvest Fest toy and food drive is Dec. 13

The drive-through Needville Harvest Festival Food and Toy Drive is set for 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 13, at Don Wenzel Memorial Harvest Park, 3001 Violet St.
Donations are also being accepted from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday, Dec. 6-9, and 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Dec. 10, at the Edward Jones office located at 13400 Texas 36 South, Suite 117, in Needville.
Harvest Fest President Chris Janicek said non-perishable food items and new, unwrapped toys for girls and boys of all ages are needed. Monetary donations will also be accepted.
All donations benefit Needville-area families in need.
“Our caring community members and dedicated volunteers make it possible to brighten the holidays for local families who need a little help this time of year,” said Janicek. “With our convenient drive-through set-up in the main pavilion at Harvest Park, you don’t even have to get out of your car. You just drive right in and hand us your donations or we unload them for you. It doesn’t get any easier than that.”
Janicek said the COVID-19 pandemic has made things especially hard for many folks during the past couple of years, and he feels blessed to be part of such a generous and caring community.
“We really appreciate anything anyone is able to give in order to help our neighbors in need,” he said. “Please pick up an extra item or two while you’re shopping and take this opportunity to teach children the importance of giving to others by helping make this Christmas a little brighter for those in need.”
Call Janicek at 281-468-9314 for more information.
