From my family to yours, we hope you have a wonderful Thanksgiving with family and friends. It’s going to be a cool wet one so everyone please stay safe. Please say a prayer for all those who are having to work and will be away from their families.
I don’t know about y’all, but I have decided I work harder on the weekends then during the week. I am looking forward to a bit of downtime during these four days off. Wish me luck!
The annual Historic Downtown Rosenberg will have Shop Small Saturday Cookie Walk, Saturday, November 26 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Stop by 2100 Ave G to pick up a free "Cookie Passport" to help guide you on where to sample delicious cookies & treats! Enjoy a day of shopping and giveaways while supporting small businesses. The first 300 participants will receive a downtown bag for you to place your cookies in!
The cold weather and holiday seasons are fast approaching. There is always a family in need, find donations centers and take clothing, blankets, toys. Adopt a family who is in need of a Thanksgiving dinner or a Christmas Tree. We need a little more kindness, love and happiness.
Remember, please send me birthdays, anniversaries or anything you would like to be put in Pleak Speaks. You can call me at 281-703-9939, or send me an email to marshagoates@gmail.com or message me on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/marsha.goates.
To find out what is happening in the Village of Pleak you may visit their website of http://villageofpleak.com/home/ for scheduled meetings, to read minutes from previous council meetings. For more information, you may also call the Pleak Village Hall office directly at 281-239-8504.
