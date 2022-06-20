Pleak City Council special meeting will be on June 22, 2022 at 7:00 pm at city hall. Pleak City Hall is located at 6621 FM 2218, Richmond. They will discuss a possible ordinance levying ad valorem taxes and residential homestead exemptions.
FBC ESD 6 meeting will be on June 22, 2022, at 7:00 pm in Pleak City Hall/fire department side. Meetings are always open to the public. There will be discussions regarding the new fire station.
I’m not sure where time has gone. In the blink of an eye, she grew into a strong young woman. This young lady, our daughter, Brooke Halie will be 18 on Saturday, June 25.
I hope all the dads had a great Fathers Day. I couldn’t be with mine this year, so I took a picture of a card and send it to him via messenger. He got a kick out of it. Of course, I bought him a real one to send with his gift. Its hard living far away. I miss being there to celebrate him.
Pleak Volunteer Fire Fighters Association is having a fundraiser on July 4th, at Seabourne Creek Park.
I will have more information next Tuesday.
To find out what is happening in the Village of Pleak you may visit their website of www.villageofpleak.com for scheduled meetings, to read minutes from previous council meetings, get current news on the Pleak VFD and to find links to other helpful county resources.
For more information, you may also call the Pleak Village Hall office directly at 281-239-8504.
I look forward to hearing from you and sharing stories of your plans for the summer, your children’s school accomplishments OR good news from your neighborhood or your church.
You can call me at 281-703-9939, or send me an email to mlgoates@gmail.com with any news that you would like to share.
