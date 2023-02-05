The Rosenberg Rotary Club is hosting its Gumbo Fest Friday, Feb. 17 from 6-8 p.m. at the Knights of Columbus Hall in Rosenberg. Individual tickets are $25 and include open seating and all-you-can-eat gumbo.
The event also features both a silent and a live auction, as well as beer and wine, among other refreshments. The event is presented by Consolidated Home Health. The group is also looking for additional sponsors for the group, with levels starting at $250 for the Pewter Sponsor level and going up to $1,500 for the Gold Sponsor level.
Pewter, Bronze and Silver levels include one table of 12, while Gold includes two tables of 12, all with VIP tickets. Interested sponsors are requested to send in the completed sponsorship form, with payment, to the Rotary Club at PO Box 401 in Rosenberg, 77471, by Friday
