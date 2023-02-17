Sugar Land City Council recently approved an agreement for a citywide fiberoptic network that will enable Internet speeds that are among the fastest in the nation.
SiFi Networks will fund, build and operate Sugar Land FiberCity.
The network will enable all residents and businesses in Sugar Land to access fast, affordable and reliable fiber service up to 10 GBps of speed.
“We’ve been told that faster Internet options and choice are important to our community,” said Director of Information Technology, Data and Security Steve Budny.
“This is an example of how we’ve engaged the private sector to improve the quality of life for our citizens. Not only is the project funded through private investment, but there are zero costs to the city and taxpayers for the build out.”
All SiFi Networks’ FiberCities(r) are open access, enabling multiple service providers to deliver service to the city and provide residents with a wider range of options.
The network also ensures underserved areas in the city have equal access to broadband infrastructure.
