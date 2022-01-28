Good News ‘Round the Grove

By Michelle Cornell
Sunday, January 30, 2022
I don’t know about y’all but I have been under the weather for like a whole week now. This up and down weather is not helping? I’ve been to the doctor, confirmed it’s not COVID, but still have a lingering cough. The older I get the less I am able to bounce back as fast and this one has sure lingered.
I’m hoping this Sunday finds all of you safe and healthy.
PGVFD Tying up the Old Year and Brining in the New One
Another year in the books! While life in general has been challenging for everyone, those serving communities and the public have had extreme conditions to navigate. Always gracefully facing those challenges in our local volunteer fire department. For those of you that have been blessed to live in our Pecan Grove communities, you know and have seen with your very own eyes the dedication and commitment the department has had for a very long time. And while they work hard, they also like to take a breather and recognize their own.
Your local Pecan Grove Volunteer Fire Department hosted its annual Holiday party this year at Safari Texas on December 14th. It’s the time of year when they come together as a department as friends and family and thank each other for the sacrifices all have made throughout the year.
They honor their own for great milestones that are met throughout the past year. Please congratulate Michael Bell, Gene De Los Santos, Davis Farquhar, and Blake Thompson who were presented with their 5 year awards, Steven Metcalf and Eric Orem were presented their 10 year awards, Michael Rogers and Kevin Teague earned their 15 year awards, and Captain Denise Davis was presented with her 20 year award!
In addition to the awards Santa and Mrs. Claus stopped by to see the kids and spread good cheer.
And easing into the new year, in January of 2022, they elected officers to lead the department. Current officer William Hoft was re-elected as our Assistant Chief of Administration, Corey Chierighino was re-elected as our Captain of Administration.
Joe Cartwright was re-elected as our Department Secretary (he has held this position for many years!) Larry Danna, also holding the position for many years, was re-elected as our Department Chaplain. Dawson Bucek was elected as our Captain of Training. For the past several months Dawson has been working hard as our acting Training Captain while Captain Patrick Young has been away serving our Country for the past year. Congratulations, we know you’ll lead well.
The department has two stations and always welcome visitors. If you seen the stations yet have never stopped, they invite you to say hello and find out a little about the great men and women that chose to serve our community.
That’s it for now. Y’all have a wonderful week! I would love to hear from you! I can be reached at mcfbherald@yahoo.com.
