The summer is on! With the extreme heat and no rain, our little community is sweltering, as is most of Texas.
The 4th is on Monday so see below for the 5 Miles My Way event… and also see what our local youth is doing.
Local Youth Participate in a Mission Trip
Having heart and a commitment to community service, local youth, thru Calvary Episcopal Church participated to a mission trip to San Augustine Texas. As multi-denominational mission trip six youth and two leaders joined with more than 70 kids from five states for a week of repairing roofs, hanging drywall and painting homes that need repair. The mission program, organized by Wisconsin-based Next Step Ministries, has as its goal teaching youth about Christian citizenship, forming strong relationships, and growing their life in Christ.
Leading the youth were leaders Suzette Hillis and Nicole Cornwell. The youths serving were Thomas Cornwell, TylerMae Cornwell, Brooke Morris, Kaylee Hillis, Andrew Broxie, and Hogan Kniss. Starting their young lives this way sure gives us hope for the future. Job well done!
PGFD Five Miles My Way
It’s here!! This weekend is the last chance to get sign up for the PGFD’s Annual “Five Miles My Way.” Whether you’re running, biking, skating, or walking (three miles for walkers in the interest of time) you’ll feel the community spirit being with your family, friends, and neighbors.
And folks, you’re going to want this year’s shirt for your collection, for sure as it was designed by a local Pecan Grove Elementary School student, Lily Carter. Bright red and white, it is a beauty!
What to plan? How about starting your day with a 5 (running, skating, biking) or 3 (walking) mile fun race. This community event lets you go and prove that you still have it.
Registration is taking place every Saturday and Sunday at the Treehouse Day care at the Plantation side of the Randall's parking lot from 10 am to 3 pm. Even though July 4th is a few weeks away, T-shirts are here. The firemen will also be selling t-shirt at the Waterside Kroger as well from time to time.
Additionally, on July 4th morning there will be a bike decorating contest with ribbons being awarded for children up to ages 5-12 starting at 7:10 am. The race participants will meet at the Country Club parking lot at 7:00 am SHARP on July 4th. Please be prompt so they can get things started on time. The decorated bicycle contest will be judged at 7:15 am. Bicyclist & Skaters approximate race start time is 7:20 am. Runners & Walkers approximate race start time is 7:25 am.
Finish celebrating July 4th at 9:00pm-ish or dusk with the Pecan Grove Fireworks Display. Come ooooh and ahhhhh each burst and boom as the night sky is lights up.
Registration forms, along with check made payable to Pecan Grove Volunteer Fire Department (PGVFD), may be mailed to the Pecan Grove Volunteer Fire Department, 727 Pitts Rd., Richmond, Texas 77406. The t-shirt will be mailed back to the address provided. On line registration is available as well. For additional information, call the fire station’s non-emergency number, (281)341-6677. Secure your t-shirt and sign up now! Don’t miss the fun! Enjoy July 4th and join with your family, friends, and neighbors to take on the challenge of “Five Miles My Way,” and get a T-Shirt to prove it.
Avoid lines the day of the race! Early check-in will be available on Tuesday, July 3rd from 5-8 pm at Station 1 on Pitts Rd. Stop by, verify your info, receive your race number and online registrants can pick up their t-shirts. Please share with your friends and neighbors, as we highly encourage all participants to take advantage of early check-in.
If anything exciting is going on, please send me an email and let me know.
