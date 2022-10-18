Fall seems to be making its way to our community and there’s lots of opportunities to get out have some fun and meet some neighbors. This is out last little bit of calm before the big push for the holiday lighting season.
Football is in full swing, and the Astros are extending our baseball this fall so it’s all good all the way around.
Here’s some fall festivals to get us kicked off. Your weekend is complete, one on Saturday and one on Sunday!.
Pecan Grove POA Fall Festival
Your Pecan Grove POA is hosting its First Annual Fall Festival at the Pecan Grove Park on Saturday, October 22nd from 2pm - 5pm.
The event is free and is for all the Pecan Grove community. They will have a lot of family friendly activities… a pumpkin patch, a trunk or treat for the kiddos, DJ, a costume contest (start working on yours!), a mobile target range, face painters, a bounce house, hayrides, Kona Ice truck, the PGVFD’s Fire Truck and some amazing photo opportunities!
They offer many thanks for all the support and generosity from neighbors and local businesses! A big sincere THANK YOU to their Platinum Level Contributors: Big Man Adventures, Blush and Bloom Beauty Bar partnered with Cloud Nine, Monte's Tastes & Taps, Christian Brothers New Territory, Green mark Environmental, Hogue Fencing, MLS Landscaping, Steinmetz Plumbing, Texan Mechanical, and Candis Warner Real Estate.
Also a big THANK YOU to our Gold Level Contributors and to all that have contributed: Braman Winery, Clancy’s Pubic House Bar & Grill, Inflate The Party, LooperLoans.Com, Pals Holiday Hayrides, Photo Booth Sugar Land, and the Pecan Grove Volunteer Fire Department, We Like To Party, Pecan Grove Baptist Church, Texas Meltdown, and Rick Garcia School Board Trustee FBISD.
They are humbled and delighted all the outpouring of help from all neighbors. They look forward to making this a great day for Pecan Grove!
Faith United Methodist Church’s Fall Harvest Festival
Harvest Festival has arrived! This annual event is being hosted by Faith this coming Sunday where families from all around our community will be coming to enjoy the seasonal events. Sunday, October 23rd from 3:00pm-6:00pm there will be music, cake walks, cookie decorating, many rides and games, costume contest, choirs and trick or treating. There’ll be a fire truck to climb on and explorer, a petting zoo, and bounce houses. Fill your tummy with yummy food truck including Papa Johns Pizza, James Coney Island hotdogs, Kona Ice (snow cones) kettle corn and funnel cakes.
And what a better way to celebrate October than with a Costume Contest Get creative! Judges will be walking around during the festival looking for the best costumes. Voting will break down by the following categories: Most Creative Costume, Spookiest Costume, Funniest Costume, Prettiest Costume, and Overall Best Costume
Come out and enjoy the festivities!
That’s it for this week. If I can help get the word out for you or your organization, I would love to hear for you. I can be reached at mcfbherald@yahoo.com.
