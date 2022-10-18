Michelle Cornell

Fall seems to be making its way to our community and there’s lots of opportunities to get out have some fun and meet some neighbors. This is out last little bit of calm before the big push for the holiday lighting season.

Football is in full swing, and the Astros are extending our baseball this fall so it’s all good all the way around.

Here’s some fall festivals to get us kicked off. Your weekend is complete, one on Saturday and one on Sunday!.

Pecan Grove POA Fall Festival

Your Pecan Grove POA is hosting its First Annual Fall Festival at the Pecan Grove Park on Saturday, October 22nd from 2pm - 5pm.

 The event is free and is for all the Pecan Grove community. They will have a lot of family friendly activities… a pumpkin patch, a trunk or treat for the kiddos, DJ, a costume contest (start working on yours!), a mobile target range, face painters, a bounce house, hayrides, Kona Ice truck, the PGVFD’s Fire Truck and some amazing photo opportunities!

They offer many thanks for all the support and generosity from neighbors and local businesses! A big sincere THANK YOU to their Platinum Level Contributors: Big Man Adventures, Blush and Bloom Beauty Bar partnered with Cloud Nine, Monte's Tastes & Taps, Christian Brothers New Territory, Green mark Environmental, Hogue Fencing, MLS Landscaping, Steinmetz Plumbing, Texan Mechanical, and Candis Warner Real Estate.

