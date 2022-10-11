Cemetery Association
The Needville Public Cemetery Association will be having their Annual Cleanup Day at the cemetery this coming Saturday, Oct. 15, at 8 a.m. All members are requested to participate and assist with improving the looks of the cemetery. If anyone has questions please contact needvillepca@gmail.com.
Herb-vegetable plant sale
The annual fall veggie/herb plant sale of Fort Bend County Master Gardeners will be Saturday, Oct. 15, in Rosenberg from 9 a.m.- noon or until sold out in the Extension Education Center Building, 1402 Band Road.Herb plants at the sale will include chamomile, cilantro, dill, marjoram, Mexican mint marigold, oregano, parsley, sage, salad burnet and thyme.
FUMC pumpkin patch
First United Methodist Church-Rosenberg will host special activities at its pumpkin patch, located at Ave. I and Third Street. Movie Night in the Patch will take place on Saturday, Oct. 15 at dark; Fall Festival will take place on Saturday, Oct. 22, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Trunk or Treat will take place from 5-7 p.m. Halloween night. Day cares and pre-schools can call the church office at 281-342-3333 to make arrangements for special times to bring groups.
Veteran’s Day program
