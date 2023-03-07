GOLDEN AGE OF THE CATTLE DRIVE AT THE GEORGE RANCH HISTORICAL PARK DURING SPRING BREAK

RICHMOND — Join us for spring break at the George Ranch Historical Park, Saturday, March 11, and Tuesday through Saturday, March 14 - 18 from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. daily. Follow real-life cowboys as they wrangle, wrestle, and blaze a trail through history to celebrate the Golden Age of the Cattle Drive.
“The weather looks great for visitors to come out during Spring Break to enjoy lots of special activities with the cowboys. One of the highlights they won't want to miss is watching them drive the Longhorns from the pasture to the rail car, just like they did 100 years ago”, says Adrienne Barker, Site Director at the George Ranch Historical Park.
Families are encouraged to bring a picnic lunch and experience the George Ranch Historical Park through guided tours, live interpretations, and spring break activities with the cowboys like roping, branding, and leatherworking.
Spring Break Schedule of Events:
Tuesday, March 14 - Thursday, March 16
9:00 a.m. Roping practice at 1930s Bach House 10:00 a.m. Cattle Demonstration at 1930s Cattle Complex 11:00 a.m. Steer Round-Up at the 1890s Rail Car 1:00 p.m. Cattle Demonstration at 1930s Cattle Complex 2:00 p.m. Steer Round up at the 1890s Rail Car 3:00 p.m. Cattle Demonstration at 1930s Cattle Complex * Leather Working Demonstrations from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
Saturday, March 11; Friday and Saturday, March 17 - 18 9:00 a.m. Roping practice at Chuckwagon Camp 10:00 a.m. Calf Roping behind the 1860s Ryon Home 11:00 a.m. Steer Round up at 1890s Rail Car 11:30 a.m. Branding Boards 12:00 p.m. Talk Chuck at the Chuckwagon! 2:00 p.m. Calf Roping behind the Ryon Home 3:00 p.m. Dipping Vat Demonstration at 1930s Cattle Complex * Leather Working Demonstrations from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.