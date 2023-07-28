A Transformative Spiritual Experience Presented by PrayforGenZ.com and Anchor Bend Church
Contact: Ashley Baxter (409) 790-0856 ashley@anchorbend.com @anchorbendtx
Sugarland, TX — July 27, 2023 — Anchor Bend Church is thrilled to present God's Encounter Weekend, a highly anticipated two-day event aimed at bringing Generation Z and their families closer to God and each other while fostering spiritual growth. Scheduled to take place on Saturday, July 29, 2022, at 6 PM at Constellation Field and continuing on Sunday, July 30, 2022, at 11 AM at Smart Financial Center, this event promises to be a remarkable journey of faith, worship, and divine connection.
Jimn Kyles, Senior Pastor of Anchor Bend church says, “This event is designed to help Generation Z in a big way. As young adults navigate the complexities and uncertainties of life, having a strong connection with God can provide them with guidance and direction. It can help them make wise decisions, discern their purpose, and find meaning in their lives, “Pastor Kyles went on to say, “According to a study conducted by Pew Research Center, 66% of Generation Z members believe it is important to have communities where people can come together and support one another. This is the generation that was most affected by the Covid lockdowns and they are desperate for support and community. A survey by Forbes reported that 76% of Generation Z respondents expressed a desire for face-to-face interaction and community building, valuing connections with friends, family, and like-minded individuals. We want to provide them an opportunity to come together, receive prayer, and support and to just let them know they are not alone. This community cares and God cares about them deeply. This is why we’ve spent 70 days praying for these teens leading up to this event. We’ve had thousands of people join our daily prayer calls from multiple continents.”
Zach Lambert, Vice President of LCISD says, “Studies have clearly shown that spirituality and religious involvement have a positive impact on mental and emotional well-being. Generation Z needs this now more than ever before. Seeking God's presence and finding solace in prayer and worship can offer comfort, peace, and resilience, especially during challenging times and these are challenging times. The reason we are doing this event is because we want to do everything we can to help our local teens find their purpose and feel supported by our community.”
God's Encounter Weekend is a unique opportunity for attendees to immerse themselves in an atmosphere of powerful worship, inspirational speaking, and heartfelt prayer. This event aims to create a space where Gen Z can experience a life-changing encounter with God and deepen their relationship with one another.
On the evening of Saturday, July 29, Constellation Field, located at 1 Stadium Dr., Sugarland, TX 77498, will be filled with the sounds of worship and the presence of believers, igniting a collective experience of faith and devotion. The event will then transition to Smart Financial Center, situated at 18111 Lexington Blvd., Sugarland, TX 77479, on Sunday morning, July 30, to continue the journey of spiritual enlightenment and praise.
