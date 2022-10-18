The Village of Pleak City Council meeting will begin at 7 p.m. October 19, 2022. The Pleak City Hall is located at 6621 FM 2218. Agenda posted in the front. Items of discussion: monthly bills, financial reports, multiple different agreements with Municipal Utility district #157 and ESD #6.
Big shout out to my son and daughter in law, Garrett and Brooke Vacek. Married 8 years today! Hope y’all have a grand day and many more to come. We love you.
After last Saturday’s game, I’m hoping these aren’t quite as long. Don’t forget to cheer on those Astros this week, starting Wednesday!! NEVERSETTLE!! Light those bats on fire!
Holidays are around the corner. Be sure to call Pleak City Hall to reserve the hall for all your party events.
I look forward to hearing from you and sharing stories of your plans for the summer, your children's school accomplishments OR good news from your neighborhood or your church. You can call me at 281-703-9939, or send me an email to mlgoates@gmail.com with any news that you would like to share.
To find out what is happening in the Village of Pleak you may visit their website of http://villageofpleak.com/home/ for scheduled meetings, to read minutes from previous council meetings. For more information, you may also call the Pleak Village Hall office directly at
281-239-8504.
