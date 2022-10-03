No matter the setting, Kathryn Self never hesitates to promote GiGi’s Playhouse should she come across a family or person who could benefit from its services.

“I’m not shy at all about walking up to a family, introducing myself and taking time to talk to them about all the great programs and invite them to be a part of the [GiGi’s] community,” she said with a sweet laugh.

“I often approach people and ask them: ‘Are you aware of GiGi’s?’”

She then shares a few examples of the programs and activities offered by the nonprofit, which she says puts forth a genuine effort to ensure people with Down syndrome, and their families, feel included in society and supported in their lives.

GiGi’s Playhouse is a worldwide nonprofit network that serves as an achievement center for children and adults diagnosed with Down syndrome, and through its free programs, those diagnosed with the chromosome disorder are offered educational and therapeutic programs that increase their self-confidence, skills and the opportunity to reach peak potential.

Nancy Gianni of Illinois started the nonprofit 19 years ago for her daughter, GiGi, who was diagnosed with Down syndrome. To date, this Down syndrome achievement center network includes more than 55 centers across the nation and Mexico.

In 2015, the Sugar Land branch in Fort Bend County became the 27th playhouse to open in the network, and within five years, it experienced growth so substantial that in 2020 it relocated into a larger facility in Stafford.

Tags

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.