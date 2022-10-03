No matter the setting, Kathryn Self never hesitates to promote GiGi’s Playhouse should she come across a family or person who could benefit from its services.
“I’m not shy at all about walking up to a family, introducing myself and taking time to talk to them about all the great programs and invite them to be a part of the [GiGi’s] community,” she said with a sweet laugh.
“I often approach people and ask them: ‘Are you aware of GiGi’s?’”
She then shares a few examples of the programs and activities offered by the nonprofit, which she says puts forth a genuine effort to ensure people with Down syndrome, and their families, feel included in society and supported in their lives.
GiGi’s Playhouse is a worldwide nonprofit network that serves as an achievement center for children and adults diagnosed with Down syndrome, and through its free programs, those diagnosed with the chromosome disorder are offered educational and therapeutic programs that increase their self-confidence, skills and the opportunity to reach peak potential.
Nancy Gianni of Illinois started the nonprofit 19 years ago for her daughter, GiGi, who was diagnosed with Down syndrome. To date, this Down syndrome achievement center network includes more than 55 centers across the nation and Mexico.
In 2015, the Sugar Land branch in Fort Bend County became the 27th playhouse to open in the network, and within five years, it experienced growth so substantial that in 2020 it relocated into a larger facility in Stafford.
“I want to continue to bring awareness to and remove the stigma around Down syndrome,” said Self of why she began volunteering with GiGi’s Playhouse Sugar Land.
“We have to reach others,” she said adamantly. “There are still people who need to know.”
Founded through the efforts of parents Ammie and Keith Blahuta of Greatwood, GiGi’s Playhouse in Sugar Land continues to progress and spread its outreach throughout the Fort Bend community, said Wendy Byer, another GiGi’s Playhouse volunteer and longtime family friend of the Blahutas.
Byer stressed the nonprofit’s impact doesn’t stop with the Down syndrome community, though. It extends to those who don’t have a direct tie to the nonprofit’s central population.
Watching the Blahuta family overcome challenges and push for change, is what Byer said inspired her to start volunteering with GiGi’s Playhouse in the first place.
“Seeing how compassionate they are, seeing them thrive in a time when there was no support [like GiGi’s Playhouse], hearing their tale about starting the Sugar Land branch with so much commitment and love —”
She pauses for a moment, to choose her next words.
“It makes you want to be a better person,” she concluded.
“They’re full of love, not just for their own child, but for every child. They have a drive to do more for everyone involved.”
“GiGi’s is the place for individuals with Down Syndrome, their siblings and their parents to go through their ups and downs together,” Byer said.
“It is a 99 percent volunteer-based organization,” she noted, adding that the way the nonprofit runs “sets an example of what true effort and commitment looks like” for volunteers.
“There is no specific [volunteer] training needed,” Byer said. “What you need is a warm smile and an open heart.”
Byer’s perspective mirrors that of Ammie Blahuta, who, after receiving a Down syndrome diagnosis for her daughter, was the catalyst for initiating the Sugar Land branch of GiGi’s Playhouse.
At that time there were no substantial Down syndrome-oriented organizations or programs in Fort Bend that could assist, guide or support families facing the challenges and societal stigmas posed by the disorder, so Blahuta collaborated with family, friends and neighbors to look into how to bring GiGi’s Playhouse to the area.
Not long after the nonprofit opened, Blahuta, who was serving as the nonprofit’s board president at the time, interviewed with the Greatwood Monthly, to explain how GiGi’s Playhouse Sugar Land was a win for Fort Bend.
“GiGi’s Playhouse provides us a community of others who are going through or have been through our situation. It is comforting to have others to lean on, cry on and learn from.
“GiGi’s brings together our community as a whole,” she added. “Someone might not have a child with Down syndrome but they might come volunteer and realize how much joy there is in working with someone who does have Down syndrome and in return they become inclusive and share this with their friends and family.”
Byer attests to that, explaining that witnessing Blahuta’s daughter thrive and grow through her participation at GiGi’s, energized her drive to be involved with the nonprofit.
Byer, who has around 12 years of marketing and advertising background and is a real estate agent and investor, found a way to use her professional experience to contribute to GiGi’s Playhouse in a variety of ways, but in 2021 when she volunteered for the nonprofit’s largest fundraiser, the “i have a Voice” Gala, her devotion for the nonprofit deepened further.
“They set an example of how to be a selfless person,” she said of her volunteering experience. “And I want to surround myself around people who have those values.”
So it’s no surprise that when it came time to start planning for the 2022 “i have a voice” gala, Byer offered to co-chair.
“I’ve been involved with this event as a spectator and a committee member,” she said. “And I can tell you it’s a really great night. It’s a feel-good, fun way to raise money. Last year’s event was the most successful to date, and being the goal-oriented person that I am, I want this year’s to be even better.”
She said this year’s event already started with considerable support, and “that speaks volumes on how the community supports the event.”
“This is leading to another great time,” she said.
A FUN PATH TO ACHIEVEMENT
The upcoming “i have a Voice” Gala is set for 6 p.m. to 11 p.m., Oct. 15 at the George Ranch Historical Park Arena, 10215 FM 762 in Richmond.
Byer referred to the evening as a “boots and bling” event with a southwestern Santa Fe vibe that will feature a gourmet dinner, open bar, live music and dancing, live auction, raffle, bubbles and booze pull, and boot shine station.
Individual tickets are $200 and sponsorship opportunities range from $500 to $20,000.
The evening is more than a few hours of fun, though. At its core is the ability to fund the nonprofit’s educational programs that are offered to families for free.
Some of those programs include one-on-one literacy and math tutoring, developmental, fitness, speech-language and vital gross and fine motor therapies, and even career development programs that focus on building self-confidence, as well as health and wellness, real-world and career skills.
“With fundraising events like our annual gala and community support, we are able to provide a comprehensive set of progressive programs and positive support specifically for individuals with Down syndrome, all in a dedicated place at no cost to families,” said Mandy Cancino, the nonprofit’s board president.
“GiGi’s Playhouse Sugar Land families are never burdened by program costs.”
To date, the nonprofit serves more than 400 participants.
“Your generosity by attending or donating to our annual event can literally change lives by creating more opportunities for achievement, employment and acceptance,” added Dawn Schordock, the nonprofit’s executive director. “We invite the community to join us for an inspiring evening that they won’t soon forget. Your support will ensure children and adults with Down syndrome continue to benefit from our therapeutic, educational and career training programs.”
Kathryn Self, who is co-chairing the “i have a Voice” Gala with Byer said, “if you want to feel loved, and see pure joy and happiness, step foot in GiGi’s.”
It’s that simple, she said.
Self’s involvement with the nonprofit began, like Byer, with the Blahuta family. Through her offer to help the family in any way she could, she learned about GiGi’s Playhouse and became involved when the nonprofit opened its doors.
“I fell in love with that it offered,” Self said.
She was even the emcee for its opening event, and shortly after, helped launch a fashion fundraiser.
Self, a stylist in the fashion industry, said these days, the nonprofit’s Annual Fashion Show sells out almost instantly.
Last year’s event drew in more than 250 guests.
“It’s a chance for individuals with Down syndrome to shine,” she said.
And just as excited as Self is about the fashion show, she is equally enthusiastic about the upcoming “i have a Voice” gala, which she will be involved with for the second time.
“This is definitely a fun event for Fort Bend,” she said. “We’re on the dirt floor, in cocktail attire with our boots on in a laid-back event that serves a huge purpose.
“We attract a fun crowd and we have a fun time.”
GiGi’s Playhouse Sugar Land being started by a Greatwood family, specifically a friend, is a point of pride for both Byer and Self.
“Knowing there is a community leader in your neighborhood, that’s something the neighborhood can be proud of,” Byer said.
And because of GiGi’s Playhouse, families can find support when their children are young and continue with it as their children age into adulthood, Self added.
“I hear more and more from parents of adults with Down syndrome say how much the love GiGi’s because they searched for years — not just for the free programing, but the inclusion, whether they had to pay for it or not.”
“Often our families feel different or alone,” Byer said.
“At GiGi’s they aren’t,” said Self.
