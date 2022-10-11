Two ghost tours through Historic Downtown Rosenberg are scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 22. There are two tours to choose from: 7:15 p.m. and 9:15 p.m. The tours will start at the Creative Learning Society, 1909 Ave. G in Rosenberg.
Ticket prices are $25 each and include the tour and dessert. This tour benefits the Shelter Pets Advocacy Network, which in turn assists No Kill shelters in Fort Bend County with medical cases, supplies, pet food, etc. Check out the Shelter Pets Advocacy Network Facebook page for tickets or email shelterpetsadvocacynetwork@gmail.com.
