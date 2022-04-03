Lauren Martin
Spring has sprung! So, let’s get down and dirty about soil.
After you have decided what you would like to grow, it is all about the soil for your beds.
Whether you are working with an established bed, building a raised bed, have purchased an above ground planter or gardening with pots, soil quality is the foundation of setting yourself up for success, minimizing the need for a lot of fertilizers and great for plant performance.
Place your vegetable bed where it will receive 6-8 hours of full sun.
Mix with your existing soil or purchased garden soil with aged compost at a 50:50 ratio.
For my vegetable garden, I prefer a raised bed. No grass grows into it from my yard, and it helps to protect it from the occasional floods we get around Fort Bend County.
If you are new to vegetable gardening, I would start with a bed size of 4-foot wide by 4-foot long and 12-inches in height (You can always expand it if need be). I recommend 4-foot wide because our arm length can easily reach 2 feet and more plants can be added into this space. I recommend 12-inch high for any size bed. Plenty of room for roots to grown from large tomato plants to small herb ground covers.
Plan on the space you will need for your plants at maturity.
For example: tomato plants need about 2.5-feet to 3-feet of space each; however, there is plenty of space to plant beneath them for some of your tender herbs, chives, lettuces and such.
Next week, I will touch base on mulching for our vegetable beds.
Lauren Martin of Richmond is a Fort Bend County Master Gardner. She was named its 2002 Home Gardener, 2006 Fort Bend Master Gardener and 2015 FBC Master Gardener. She is a certified vegetable specialist.
