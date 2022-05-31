Fort Bend County Libraries’ University Branch Library will present “The Truth About Downsizing & Decluttering” – a program in the Senior Series for older adults and their family members -- on Friday, June 10, beginning at 10:30 am, in Meeting Room 1 of the library, located at 14010 University Blvd in Sugar Land, on the UH campus.
Liz McNeel, a senior real-estate specialist and certified senior-housing professional, will share tips on how senior citizens can downsize, remove clutter, and create a more organized and personally satisfying space in which to live. Learn about the emotional and physical aspects of de-cluttering and get practical strategies for getting started.
The program is free and open to the public. For more information, see the Fort Bend County Libraries website (www.fortbend.lib.tx.us), or call the University Branch Library (281-633-5100) or the library system’s Communications Office (281-633-4734).
