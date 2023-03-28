George Ranch Historical Park invites families to celebrate spring on April 8 with several "egg-citing" events! Early risers can join the cowboys at 9:30 am for an "eggs-clusive" Chuckwagon Breakfast out under the Texas sky. Guests will enjoy a traditional eggs and bacon breakfast followed by a private cattle drive, old fashioned egg dying experience and their very own Easter Egg Hunt.
Tickets for the Chuckwagon Breakfast are $35 for adults, $25 for children ages 4-12, and free for children under 4. General Admission Egg Hunts are $15 for adults, $12 for seniors, $10 for children ages 4-12 and free for children under 4, visit us online at www.georgeranch.org for tickets. Parents only need to buy one ticket if registering children for more than one hunt. For military discounts, please contact the Visitor’s Center at 281-343-0218 or email info@georgeranch.org.
For more information, please see the attached press release and photos to use for a potential article write-up or news highlight. Thank you again for your support of the George Ranch Historical Park!
