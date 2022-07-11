Join other aspiring writers at Fort Bend County Libraries’ “Story Spinners Writing Club” on Thursday, July 21, from 5:30 to 8:30 pm, in Room 2C, at George Memorial Library, 1001 Golfview Drive in Richmond. The topic for July is “Villains.”
From beginning blogger to published novelist, writers of all genres and experience levels are welcome to write, share, learn, support, network, and critique each other’s work. Writing prompts, brainteasers, and brief exercises will be available to ignite the imaginations of any and all wordsmiths who wish to hone their craft.
This program is recommended for adults and teens aged 14 and up.
Free and open to the public, the Story Spinners Writing Club meets on the third Thursday of every month. For more information, see the Fort Bend County Libraries website (www.fortbend.lib.tx.us), or call George Memorial Library (281-342-4455) or the library system’s Communications Office (281-633-4734).
