Whether you enjoy reading bestsellers and classic literature or graphic novels and comic books, Fort Bend County Libraries invites you to share that love of reading with other book lovers at one of George Memorial Library’s book clubs. These book clubs meet monthly at the library, located at 1001 Golfview in Richmond, and new members are always welcome.
Take a Book Break on the third Thursday of every month, at 12:00 noon, in Room 2A, to discuss a variety of popular fiction. Those attending may bring a lunch. On Thursday, March 17, readers will discuss Where’d You Go, Bernadette, written by Maria Semple. This title is available in print, audio, and as an ebook and e-audiobook on OverDrive; call the library to check availability of additional print copies.
Members of the Heavy Inks Graphic Novel Book Club meet on the third Saturday of every month to discuss illustrated novels and comic books. The book group will meet on Saturday, March 19, at 11:00 am, in Room 2B, to talk about the graphic novel Saga, created by Brian K. Vaughan. This title is available in print; call the library to check availability of additional copies.
The book clubs are free and open to the public. For more information, see the Fort Bend County Libraries website (www.fortbend.lib.tx.us), or call George Memorial Library (281-342-4455) or the library system’s Communications Office (281-633-4734).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.