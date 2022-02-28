In March, Fort Bend County Libraries’ George Memorial Library will resume presenting Family Story Time and Pajama Night Story Time every week in the Meeting Room of the library, located at 1001 Golfview in Richmond.
Family Story Time will take place every Wednesday and Thursday at 10:15 am, and Pajama Night Story Time will take place every Thursday at 6:00 pm.
During Family Story Time and Pajama Night Story Time, families with children of all ages will enjoy stories, songs, and action rhymes. Craft packets will be given out at the end of each program, so that children may take them home to enjoy.
The themes for Family Story Time and Pajama Night Story Time in March are as follows:
March 2 and 3 – NO PROGRAMS
March 9 and 10 – Green Animals
March 16 and 17 – Staff Favorites
March 23 and 24 – Gardening / Flowers
March 30 and 31 -- Ducks
SPECIAL SPRING-BREAK ACTIVITIES
“Youth Typing Class” – Tuesday, March 15, 2:30-3:00 pm, Computer Lab. This introductory typing class is for students in grades 3-8. Registration is required.
“Puppetpalooza” – Wednesday, March 16, 2:30-3:00 pm, Meeting Room. Families with children of all ages will enjoy some of the staff’s favorite puppet shows, complete with jokes, stories, rhymes, and more!
These programs are free and open to the public. To register for the typing class online, go to the library’s website (www.fortbend.lib.tx.us), click on “Classes & Events,” select “George Memorial,” and find the program. Participants may also register by calling the library at 281-342-4455, or by visiting the library.
