In January, Fort Bend County Libraries’ George Memorial Library will resume presenting Family Story Time and Pajama Night Story Time every week in the Meeting Room of the library, located at 1001 Golfview in Richmond.
Family Story Time will take place every Wednesday and Thursday at 10:15 am, and Pajama Night Story Time will take place every Thursday at 6:00 pm.
During Family Story Time and Pajama Night Story Time, families with children of all ages will enjoy stories, songs, and action rhymes. Craft packets will be given out at the end of each program, so that children may take them home to enjoy.
The themes for Family Story Time and Pajama Night Story Time in January are as follows:
January 5 and 6 – Polar Animals/Penguins
January 12 and 13 – Construction
January 19 and 20 – Fairy Tales/Rhymes
January 26 and 27 – Sheep
These programs are free and open to the public. For more information, see the Fort Bend County Libraries website (www.fortbend.lib.tx.us), or call George Memorial Library (281-342-4455) or the library system’s Communications Office (281-633-4734).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.