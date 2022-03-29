In April, Fort Bend County Libraries’ George Memorial Library will present weekly, in-person children’s programs in the Meeting Room of the library, located at 1001 Golfview in Richmond.
During Family Story Time and Pajama Night Story Time, families with children of all ages will enjoy stories, songs, and action rhymes. Craft packets will be given out at the end of each program, so that children may take them home to complete.
Family Story Time will take place twice a week, on Wednesdays and Thursdays at 10:15 am. Pajama Night Story Time will take place once a week, on Thursdays at 6:00 pm.
The theme for Pajama Night Story Time on Thursdays will be the same as the theme for Family Story Time earlier that day. The schedule for April is as follows:
April 6 and 7 – Library & Books
April 13 and 14 – Bunnies
April 20 and 21 – Weather / Rain
April 27 and 28 – NO PROGRAMS because of elections.
These programs are free and open to the public. For more information, see the Fort Bend County Libraries website (www.fortbend.lib.tx.us), or call George Memorial Library (281-342-4455) or the library system’s Communications Office (281-633-4734).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.