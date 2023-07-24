Fort Bend County Libraries’ Adult Services staff at George Memorial Library, 1001 Golfview Drive in Richmond, will present a variety of free, introductory computer classes this month. The classes will consist of a hands-on introduction to basic skills for people who would like to learn more about using these computer programs. All computer classes take place in the Computer Lab.
· “Computers 101” will take place on Tuesday, August 1, from 10:00 am to 12:00 noon. This class presents a basic, hands-on introduction to using computers.
· “MS PowerPoint 2019 Survival Basics” will take place on Tuesday, August 8, from 10:30 to 11:30 am. Learn the basics of using this slideshow-presentation software program.
· “Typing for Beginners” will take place on Mondays, August 14 and 28, from 10:30 to 11:30 am. Learn how to use a self-paced typing tutorial on the computer. Get tips on increasing typing speed and accuracy.
· “MS PowerPoint 2019: Intermediate” will take place on Tuesday, August 15, from 10:30 to 11:30 am. Understand this slideshow-presentation program even better by learning more advanced functions and tools.
The classes are free and open to the public. Seating is limited, however, and reservations are required. To register online at the library’s website (www.fortbend.lib.tx.us), click on “Classes & Events,” select “George Memorial,” and find the program. Participants may also register by calling the library at 281-342-4455, or by visiting the library.
