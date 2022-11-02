Fort Bend County Libraries’ Adult Services staff at George Memorial Library, 1001 Golfview Drive in Richmond, will present a variety of free, introductory computer classes this month. The classes will consist of a hands-on introduction to basic skills for people who would like to learn more about using these computer programs. All computer classes take place in the Computer Lab.
· “Gmail 101” will take place on Tuesday, November 8, from 10:30 to 11:30 am. Learn how to set up a free email account on the Internet using Google Mail. The class will also cover basic email functions, including creating, forwarding, replying to, and adding attachments to emails.
· “Typing for Beginners” will take place on Mondays, November 14 and 28, from 10:30 to 11:30 am. Learn how to use a self-paced typing tutorial on the computer. Get tips on increasing typing speed and accuracy.
· “Google Docs Basics” will take place on Tuesday, November 15, from 10:30 to 11:30 am. Learn how to create, access, edit, and store documents online using the Google Docs free application. While similar to other word-processing applications, Google Docs also allows users to collaborate on the same document in real time with other users and access their cloud-based documents from any computer. Attendees are encouraged to set up a personal Google account prior to attending the class.
· “Google Sheets Basics” will take place on Tuesday, November 22, from 10:30 to 11:30 am. Learn how to create, access, and edit spreadsheets directly from a web browser using the Google Sheets free online application; no special software is required. An alternative to MS Excel, Google Sheets is a spreadsheet-editing program that enables users to collaborate on the same project in real time with other users and access their cloud-based work from any computer.
The classes are free and open to the public. Seating is limited, however, and reservations are required. To register online at the library’s website (www.fortbend.lib.tx.us), click on “Classes & Events,” select “George Memorial,” and find the program. Participants may also register by calling the library at 281-342-4455, or by visiting the library.
