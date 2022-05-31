Fort Bend County Libraries’ Adult Services staff at George Memorial Library, 1001 Golfview Drive in Richmond, will present a variety of free, introductory computer classes this month. The classes will consist of a hands-on introduction to basic skills for people who would like to learn more about using these computer programs. All computer classes take place in the Computer Lab.
· “Computers 101” will take place on Tuesday, June 7, from 10:00 am to 12:00 noon. This class presents a basic, hands-on introduction to using computers.
· “Typing for Beginners” will take place on Mondays, June 13 and 27, from 10:00 to 11:00 am. Learn how to use a self-paced typing tutorial on the computer. Get tips on increasing typing speed and accuracy.
· “Gmail 101” will take place on Tuesday, June 14, from 10:00 to 11:00 am. Learn how to set up a free email account on the Internet using Google Mail. The class will also cover basic email functions, including creating, forwarding, replying to, and adding attachments to emails.
· “Alternatives to MS Word” will take place on Tuesday, June 21, from 10:00 to 11:00 am. MS Word is a word-processing software program often used to create letters, resumés, forms, and other types of documents, but it is not the only word-processing option. Learn about alternative word-processing software options that are available. This class will cover inputting text, customizing text appearance, saving and reopening a document, and checking for errors.
· “Alternatives to MS Excel” will take place on Tuesday, June 28, from 10:00 to 11:00 am. MS Excel is a spreadsheet software program often used for its calculation tools that are helpful for financial and statistical needs, but it is not the only spreadsheet option. In this class, discover alternative spreadsheet software options that can be used to create a basic budget spreadsheet. Learn the various parts and purposes of a spreadsheet, how to input data efficiently, and use simple formulas for quick calculations.
The classes are free and open to the public. Seating is limited, however, and reservations are required. To register online at the library’s website (www.fortbend.lib.tx.us), click on “Classes & Events,” select “George Memorial,” and find the program. Participants may also register by calling the library at 281-342-4455, or by visiting the library.
