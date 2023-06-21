Fort Bend County Libraries’ Adult Services staff at George Memorial Library, 1001 Golfview Drive in Richmond, will present a variety of free, introductory computer classes this month. The classes will consist of a hands-on introduction to basic skills for people who would like to learn more about using these computer programs. All computer classes take place in the Computer Lab.
• “Computers 101” will take place on Monday, July 3, from 10 a.m. to noon. This class presents a basic, hands-on introduction to using computers.
• “Typing for Beginners” will take place on Mondays, July 10 and 24, from 10:30-11:30 a.m. Learn how to use a self-paced typing tutorial on the computer. Get tips on increasing typing speed and accuracy.
• “MS Word 2019 Survival Basics” will take place on Thursday, July 6, from 10:30-11:30 a.m. Learn the basics of using this word-processing software program to create letters, resumés, forms, and other types of documents.
• “MS Excel 2019 Survival Basics” will take place on Tuesday, July 11, from 10:30-11:30 a.m. Learn the basics of using this spreadsheet software program, which features calculation tools that are helpful for financial and statistical needs.
• “MS Word 2019: Intermediate” will take place on Thursday, July 13, from 10:30-11:30 am. This class is for people who already have a basic understanding of MS Word, but would like to learn more advanced functions and tools in this word-processing software program.
• “MS Excel 2019: Intermediate” will take place on Tuesday, July 18, from 10:30-11:30 a.m. Understand this spreadsheet program even better by learning more advanced functions and tools.
