Fort Bend County Libraries’ George Memorial Library will present a special 8-part series, “Healthy Bites, Healthy Moves,” on Mondays, April 3 through May 22, from 2:30 to 4:00 pm, in Room 2A of the library, located at 1001 Golfview in Richmond.
In this 8-week series, presented by Sujata Jhangiani from the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Office, get tips for promoting health and wellness in the home. Learn how to create healthy habits by focusing on concepts such as diet quality, physical activity, and food-resource management.
The recommendations are based on the USDA’s MyPlate and the Dietary Guidelines for Americans. Each session will feature a taste testing, and “enhancement items” will be given out at the end of the sessions so that participants can practice at home.
Participants may choose to attend the whole series or individual sessions. The schedule of programs is as follows:
· April 3 – “Bridge to Success” – Learn to make healthy goals.
· April 10 – “MyPlate My Family” – Learn to build healthy plates using the five food groups.
· April 17 – “Plan to Save More” – Learn to create a budget to save money at the store.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.