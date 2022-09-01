Fort Bend County Libraries’ George Memorial Library will celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with a special live performance of Flamenco jazz music on Saturday, September 17, from 2:00 to 3:00 pm, in the Meeting Room of the library, located at 1001 Golfview in Richmond.
Library patrons will be treated to Flamenco guitar music performed by John Acevedo. Inspired by artists such as the Gypsy Kings, José Feliciano, and Ottmar Liebert, Acevedo has taken the traditional sounds of Flamenco music and developed a soulful, contemporary kind of music that may be considered Flamenco Jazz or Nouveau Flamenco. He has been composing and playing the guitar for more than 25 years.
The event is free and open to the public. For more information, see the Fort Bend County Libraries website (www.fortbend.lib.tx.us), or call George Memorial Library (281-342-4455) or the library system’s Communications Office (281-633-4734).
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.