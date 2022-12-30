Whether you enjoy reading bestsellers and classic literature or graphic novels and comic books, Fort Bend County Libraries invites you to share that love of reading with other book lovers at one of George Memorial Library’s book clubs. These book clubs meet monthly at the library, located at 1001 Golfview in Richmond, and new members are always welcome.
Take a Book Break on the third Thursday of every month, at 12:00 noon, in Room 2A, to discuss a variety of popular fiction. Those attending may bring a lunch. On Thursday, January 19, readers will discuss The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue, written by V.E. Schwab. This title is available in print, audio on CD, and digitally as an ebook and e-audiobook on OverDrive; call the library to check availability of additional print copies.
Members of the Heavy Inks Graphic Novel Book Club meet monthly to discuss illustrated novels and comic books. The book group will meet on Saturday, January 21, at 11:00 am, in Room 2B, to talk about She-Hulk, Law & Disorder, created by Charles Soule. This title is available in print; call the library to check availability of additional print copies.
Fort Bend County Libraries’ virtual book club – FBCL Reads – meets online on Wednesday, January 25, from 10:00 to 11:00 am, to discuss The Rise of Wolf 8: Witnessing the Triumph of Yellowstone’s Underdog, written by Rick McIntyre. This title is available in print and digitally as an ebook on OverDrive; call the library to check availability of additional print copies. FBCL Reads book-club meetings are live-streamed through Webex so that readers can participate virtually and interact with others in real time. Registration is required; a link to the Webex teleconference will be emailed to all who register.
The book clubs are free and open to the public. For more information, or to register for the FBCL Reads Online Book Club, see the Fort Bend County Libraries website (www.fortbend.lib.tx.us and click on “Classes & Events,” or call George Memorial Library (281-342-4455) or the library system’s Communications Office (281-633-4734).
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.