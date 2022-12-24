Gelcys Basulto knows well the enthusiasm surrounding the Scholastic Book Fair that makes its round through elementary school campuses, bringing with it the motivation for children to increase their home libraries. She also knows the heavy disappointment of those children who wish to purchase books but whose parents don’t have the means to do so.
“Those books are expensive,” said Basulto, a mother of three. “I remember going through that. I still am. There are parents who would love to buy books for their kids but they have to choose between a book and pampers, a book and food, a book and bills, so unfortunately there aren’t many or any books at home.”
So when Basulto started her nonprofit, Giuliana’s Playroom, around six years ago, she had those children in mind.
“I started by coming in at the end of the Scholastic Book Fair, the day after it was over, to set up another book fair for the kids who couldn’t participate earlier.”
At Basulto’s Books 4 You Book Fair, free boys, girls and gender-neutral books are available to the students on the free and reduced lunch program. And at her book fair, each child can take home five books.
“I set up the tables by grade so when the students come in they can go to the tables for them,” Basulto said. “I can’t tell you how many times I’ve cried seeing the kids’ faces light up.”
She recalls how the children were surprised and thrilled that not only were the books free, but they got to take them home.
Those little voices, she said, remind her that Giuliana’s Playroom is needed.
Basulto said more than 10,000 books have been donated through her nonprofit, and her efforts have been seen at Velasquez Elementary in Richmond, Bowie Elementary in Rosenberg, Williams Elementary in Richmond and Needville Elementary School. She’s even sent books to Indianapolis.
While the community may know her as a Rosenberg business owner and believe that’s her main drive, Basulto said Giuliana’s Playroom is her purpose. It’s the positive impact she wants to have on the world. It’s the expression of compassion she wants to encourage and share.
“I want to do something good before I leave this life,” she said.
FROM PLAYROOM TO NONPROFIT
Giuliana’s Playroom, named after Basulto’s daughter, stemmed from Basulto’s experience as a parent.
“What motivated me, honestly, was having my first child and seeing how early children can learn. There’s all this sensory learning even before they’re crawling,” she said, recalling a memory of her son identifying letters before he turned a year old.
“I was blown away,” she said. “And I knew every baby could do this. So I became passionate about building a [early childhood] curriculum.”
As it happened, Basulto’s brainstorming, curriculum-building excitement and goal-setting took place in her children’s playroom, where they would read.
Hence, the name of her nonprofit.
Although Basulto was keen on building a curriculum and “getting it out there to parents, for free” she understood there are many steps before reaching that point. However, she knew donating books could be immediate, so she founded Giuliana’s Playroom in 2016.
When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, Basulto said she had to stop her distribution, and even now although students returned to school, she hasn’t been able to set up a book fair because of rules that only allow her to drop off books.
But the obstacles don’t discourage her.
“That’s OK and I understand the reasons,” she said, explaining that before the summer began, she provided books to Velasquez, and a recent drop-off at Needville Elementary School was her first fall delivery. She said she plans on reaching out to other schools soon to “get the kids their books.”
Basulto has also donated to the Fort Bend Women’s Center and a shelter in Houston.
“When those kids go in and come out of the shelter, they [arrive or] leave with whatever they have in their bag,” she said. “And they usually don’t have books in that bag.”
Young children without books are home is a crisis, whether people want to consider it one or not, Basulto said.
“The first five years [of a child’s exposure to reading and education] are just so important.”
“There are people who say you can take a child to a library, and you can,” she said, emphasizing the importance of public libraries. “But they can’t keep the book. And not everyone can get to the library.”
The only evidence Basulto said she needs to understand that children need books of their own is their reactions when they take home books they know belong to them.
Their happiness is a bittersweet understanding for her.
“It’s sad, but this is what’s going on in our country.”
Before the pandemic, Basulto had plans of expanding the nonprofit’s reach through specific efforts like “Adopt A School,” but the state of the world at that time put her idea on hold.
“With ‘Adopt a School,’ we can hold a Facebook fundraiser to hit $500 and with those funds, I can purchase [$500 worth] of books for that school. I could order them online, like at Half Price Books, and have them shipped to any school. Right now everything is coming through donations or money from my pockets.”
She welcomes book donations (which can be dropped off at her business, A Journey to Wellness, at 1923 Avenue G in Rosenberg), and monetary donations, which can be made directly on her website at www.giulianasplayroom.com.
“A lot of people donate books to me, and that’s great,” she said. “But I want to be able to have enough books, every time for the kids, which is why I’m pushing for the ‘Adopt a School’ idea.”
She also hopes to hit a point that will allow her to hire people.
Giuliana’s Playroom currently runs on a lean team of Basulto, who is the director, her husband Damon Martin, and two teammates who live in California: Tiffani Bickum-Wells and Quynh Nguyen-Sauro.
Basulto, however, is the one primarily running the show, and her momentum isn’t slowing.
“At the start of all this, all I kept thinking, if anything can come out of [what I know about] the first five years of a child’s life, it was the importance of getting the books into kids’ hands at a young age. And that’s what I want to keep doing.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.