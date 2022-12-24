Gelcys Basulto knows well the enthusiasm surrounding the Scholastic Book Fair that makes its round through elementary school campuses, bringing with it the motivation for children to increase their home libraries. She also knows the heavy disappointment of those children who wish to purchase books but whose parents don’t have the means to do so.

“Those books are expensive,” said Basulto, a mother of three. “I remember going through that. I still am. There are parents who would love to buy books for their kids but they have to choose between a book and pampers, a book and food, a book and bills, so unfortunately there aren’t many or any books at home.”

So when Basulto started her nonprofit, Giuliana’s Playroom, around six years ago, she had those children in mind.

“I started by coming in at the end of the Scholastic Book Fair, the day after it was over, to set up another book fair for the kids who couldn’t participate earlier.”

At Basulto’s Books 4 You Book Fair, free boys, girls and gender-neutral books are available to the students on the free and reduced lunch program. And at her book fair, each child can take home five books.

“I set up the tables by grade so when the students come in they can go to the tables for them,” Basulto said. “I can’t tell you how many times I’ve cried seeing the kids’ faces light up.”

She recalls how the children were surprised and thrilled that not only were the books free, but they got to take them home.

