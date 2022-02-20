At the February meeting of The Garden Club of Richmond members stepped back a little in time when they met in the oak surrounded plantation style home of hostess Keely Knipling.
Program presenter Justice Ken Wise spoke on the historical spirit of Texas in a witty, informative method much like his podcast ”Wise About Texas”. Justice Wise was appointed to the 14th Court of Appeals by Governor Rick Perry in October 2013, and prior to his appointment, he served as the judge of the 334th Judicial District Court, administrative judge of Harris County, and an adjunct professor at the University of Houston Law Center. Justice Wise is also a former judge of the 152nd Judicial District Court in Harris County. Borrowing a paraphrased quote from Marcus Trillius Cicero, he explained to members that to remain ignorant of history is to remain forever a child. He entertainingly presented a wealth of information on the history of Texas touching on its battles, its two capitals-- Houston and Austin, its early governing by an “admiralty court”, and the colorful stories of historical characters both male and female who helped form that Texas spirit.
After the program, co-hostesses Margie Eicke, Courtney Raska, Vicki Ward, and Emily Scherer joined Mrs. Knipling in serving a delicious luncheon.
Following the luncheon, club president, Lynn Hewitt, opened the meeting and thanked the hostesses for their efforts. Claudia Wright shared a quote to live by, a friend’s 5 by 5 Rule, “If it’s not going to last more than 5 years, do not spend more than 5 minutes worrying about it.”
Officers and chairman gave their reports. The caladium sale is going well. The club will be planting some of these bulbs at the Moore Home garden. All paperwork for the field trip to Galveston needs to be turned in now. A new slate of officers will be voted on at the next meeting. The community service committee needs nominations for community recipients of donations. These donations are funded by the club’s caladium sales.
