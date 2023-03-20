Garden Club of Richmond experienced a change of scenery when they attended their monthly meeting as guests of Kathryn Joseph in the saloon room of Joseph’s Cafe and Coffee Shop. Roberta Terrell, hostess, and her co-hostesses Donna Kay Tucker, Sandy McGee, Evalyn Moore, and Carolyn Pope offered a clever western themed buffet of Cowboy Caviar Tex Mex Dip, Chicken salad canapes, Cactus canapes, Campfire Cheese Ball, Pecan Sandies, and Chocolate Chip Cow Patties.
The program by Jamie and Adam Busch, owners of Family Design Co. located in Richmond, gave background information on the inception of their business of family planning events, design, and a garden center of specialty plants. Moving here from California five years ago, the couple reevaluated their life choices after the loss of their mothers in a short period of time. Both their mothers’ diverse approaches to design, casual comfy and proper fine dining, influence their shop. Other influences include Adam’s grandmother who maintained beautiful gardens and painted floral pictures. Jamie’s grandmother did her floral paintings on china. One of Jamie’s favorite pieces is a pitcher graced with a California Poppy.
These inspirations influence their home décor choices bringing nature into the home—vintage mixing with modern. Many of their pieces have a story behind them. A grand millennial approach has brought back Ashley prints, florals mixed with plaids, bright colors, and gold filigreed mirrors. There is a renaissance of house plants in the home possibly stemming from more people working from home and having time to care for them. The couple puts together gift baskets and plants preparing them with special touches and flair.
Family Design Co. is open Tuesday through Saturday 10 am to 4 pm and open every 2nd and 4th Sunday in tandem with the Farmers Market in the back lot from !0 am to 2 pm.
After the program club president Courtney Raska opened the meeting thanking Kathryn Joseph and the luncheon hostesses for their contributions. Nancie Rain and Roberta Terrell reported that 10,950 caladium bulbs were sold this year for the club’s fundraiser. Community service chairman, Barbara Benes, was thrilled to announce that the fundraiser’s success will allow all expenses to be covered on this year’s civic project to beautify the Moore Home garden paths lining the entrance sidewalk. In addition to the civic project, tilling, soil replenishing, and caladium bulb planting will be added to improve the Moore Home Anniversary Garden. Members who donated to the Spring Break Garden Project received thanks from the Fort Bend County Museum.
The Nominating Committee presented the slate of officers for 2023-2024 for final vote. New officers will be Deidre Doggett, president, Susan Farris, vice president, Roz Kavanaugh, secretary, Justine Huselton, treasurer, and Claudia Wright, parliamentarian.
Two new members, Theresa Crowell and Stephanie Williams, were accepted for membership.
