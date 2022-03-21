A table with a green décor of flowers and food greeted Garden Club of Richmond members as their emerald attired hostesses welcomed them to their St. Patrick’s Day meeting in the home of Roberta Terrell. The hostess and her co-hostesses, Donna Kay Tucker, Debbie Schwer, Gail Roy, Nancie Rain, and Carol Edward treated them to a deviled egg bar and assorted sandwiches, reuben dip, assorted cheese balls, mint brownies and chocolate peanut butter chews, an assorted green fruit platter, and Irish coffee.
Lynn Hewitt, president, thanked the hostesses, and opened the meeting with reports from officers and chairmen. The quote of the day given by Claudia Wright was “knowledge speaks but wisdom listens”. Club policies on masking and scrapbook recommendations were voted on. Future caladium plantings and success of the recent caladium sale were reported. The Civic Committee announced recipients of community service monetary awards would be voted on at the next club meeting. Final Galveston field trip plans were given to the participating members.
Following the meeting a comical program on caladium bulbs was presented by caladium sale chairmen, Nancie Rain and Roberta Terrell, with help from the other hostesses. This year the club sold 12013 bulbs. Varieties included Fanny Munson, Red Flash, Tapestry, and FM Joiner.
The best variety for a hot sunny place is Red Flash. When the pink caladiums get more sun, they lose some of their green veining. However all of the varieties can handle total shade. Mixing the different varieties allows for a showy presentation. Sometimes an occasional spider lily shows itself as a surprise from the bulb dealer. Luckily, many of these bulbs come back every year. Using Shake and Feed by Miracle Gro 10-10-10 can enhance the strength of the plants. Best granular fertilizer is by Jobes Organic. Another recommendation for a showier plant is adding a tablespoon of bone meal in the bottom of the hole before planting the bulb. The members laughed at a hilarious analogy to humans on propagating bulbs to create the different varieties.
At the end of the meeting the hostesses presented the members with a “pot of mints” as they left.
