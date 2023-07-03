The 2023 annual pilgrimage for the Garden Club of Richmond took the ladies on a trip to Tennessee’s “Music City” Nashville. The itinerary and travel plans arranged by trip chairmen Emily Scherer and Keely Knipling included staying at the Graduate Hotel Nashville known for its colorful, blended, and intermixed décor.
The ladies visited the Belle Meade Plantation experiencing its history, food and wine, and on site shopping. They took a side trip to Franklin known to be the home of many celebrities, mostly country music stars. Continuing the country music theme, they visited the Johnny Cash and the Patsy Cline Museums.
The Nashville experience continued with offerings from Assembly Hall Food Court, Amerigo restaurant, Honky Tonk Central, shopping boutiques at 12 South, and high end shops at The Guild.
The ladies and their friends returned with delightful stories to tell and lots of shopping bags and good memories.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.