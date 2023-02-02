Palm Grove at Old South Plantation was the gathering site for the January meeting of the Garden Club of Richmond hosted by Judy Adamson and her co-hostesses Barbara Wade, Mike Greenwood, Carole McCann, and Ann Crosser.
Deidre Doggett introduced speaker John Truong, owner of Sweet Dew Farm and a local farmer working with organic, sustainably grown superfoods emphasizing freshness, healthy foods, and ethical farming. Starting in 2016 growing wheat grass in his backyard, he now owns a three acre farm in Rosenberg. In 2019 he added home deliveries in addition to delivering to stores and restaurants. Last year Sweet Dew Farm began selling at the Farmers Market in Richmond held every 2nd and 4th Sunday of the month from 10 am to 1 pm. With the help of his parents and others, he offers microgreens and sprouts, herbs, pasture raised eggs (chicken, duck, and quail), 12 different homemade herbal teas, and homemade bread. He emphasized that his microgreens germinated from seeds is harvested within 7 to 21 days promoting a more concentrated nutrient content and more flavor. He offered a website to order from: sweetdewfarm.com.
Inspired by a documentary “Back to Eden” that promotes God’s initial plan for man tending his garden versus tilling his garden, Sweet Dew Farm implements a Permaculture philosophy, a permanent culture where the eco-system can sustain itself with a soil health emphasis. He uses compost and mulch from his garden with the addition of fruit pulp, vegetable waste and coffee grounds supplied from his customers’ businesses. This encourages microbes, earthworms, and beneficial bugs that helps keep the soil full of nutrients and workable. His greenhouse uses natural sunlight and fresh air. His future goals include more fruit trees and blackberries added to the farm thus creating a polyculture environment where many species intermingle with others under trees and ground cover.
After members enjoyed a box lunch of chicken salad, fruit salad, toast rounds, and chocolate fudge and a sampling of the bread from Sweet Dew Farm, president Courtney Raska opened the meeting.
Claudia Wright gave the thought for the day, “Happiness is not ready made. It comes from the heart”.
Marilyn Long reported the Anniversary Garden survived the freeze but will be in need of a clean-up day before planting caladiums.
Nancie Rain encouraged members to help promote more caladium sales and sign up for bagging and distribution. Pick up for the bulbs starts on March 1.
