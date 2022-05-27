Garden Club of Richmond met in the beautiful home of hostess Vona Morefield for their May end of club year luncheon. Members spent their time mingling with others, taking pictures, and touring the newly redesigned home. Mrs. Morefield and her co-hostesses Barbara Benes, Cindy Bass, Roberta Terrell, Joyce Steffee, Pam Scarborough, and Laura Hartman served a catered Italian Maid Café meal of chicken marsala, long grain and wild rice pilaf and broccoli, signature sunset salad, and herb garlic yeast rolls. Assorted cheesecake slices were served for dessert.
After lunch, Courtney Raska, vice president of the club, presented outgoing president Lynn Hewitt with the traditional crystal paperweight denoting her year of service to the club. She addressed all the hurdles Mrs. Hewitt overcame during her term thanking her for addressing Covid issues and reaching out to club members.
Likewise, Mrs. Hewitt presented her officers and committee chairmen with thank you gifts. They were Courtney Raska, Deidre Doggett, Justine Huselton, Claudia Wright, Nancie Rain, Roberta Terrell, Carol Edwards, Bobbie Hood, Dorothy Ruehman, Barbara Benes, Sandy Scott, Laurel Wendt, Ruthie Herfort, Karen Wright, Susan Farris, and Keely Knipling
The club will adjourn during the summer months and reconvene in September.
