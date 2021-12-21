In a beautiful setting of holiday bright and white, the Garden Club of Richmond held their annual Christmas luncheon in the home of Ruthanne Mefford, hostess for the occasion. Her co-hostesses sharing the responsibilities at the luncheon were Lynn Hewitt, Laura Hartman, Ruthie Herfort, and Kelli Metzenthin. In true Texas winter style, they served a catered meal outside on the patio with the pool and white poinsettias surrounding them. At the close of the luncheon the members were gifted with a small bottle brush tree to take home as a remembrance of the event. Christmas spirit was enjoyed by all.
The next meeting of the garden club will host meteorologist Frank Billingsley for their program.
