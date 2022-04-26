In the month of April members of the Garden Club of Richmond met in the beautiful spacious home of Evalyn Moore.
Assisted by Sandy Scott, Claudia Wright, Karen Wright, and Ann Crosser, they served a menu of Wagu beef sliders, dill shrimp, and spinach salad prepared by Sandy McGee’s. Desserts were sugar dusted chocolate cookies and cherry cheesecake petites.
Prior to the luncheon, speaker Meda Wogan entertained the group with her humorous presentation “The Bug that Changed the World”.
These bugs, actually parasites called cochineal, influenced history in a unique way. Spanish explorers while searching for gold and silver in the New World saw the beautiful red garments and dyed hands of the Incas. The cochineal provided the bright red pigment for the Incans. The color red has always been a symbol of rite, privilege, power and class. It had been provided by sub-par sources such as red ochre, madder, and kermes. The English soldiers dyed their uniforms with vegetable dye. If they wanted cochineal they had to buy their own. Navajo Indians added red in their woven cloth by trading with the Spanish for red blankets. They would unweave the blankets and use the thread in their own weavings. In the colonies cookbooks explained how to use cochineal to decorate cookies. Also demonstrations occurred on how to use cochineal for dyeing. Spanish merchants realized the value of the vivid red dye from these bugs and kept its source secret.
It takes 70,000 bugs to make one pound of dye making the cochineal definitely worth its weight in gold. After the bugs live off the Opuntia Prickly Pear for three months, they are scraped off, immersed in a hot water bath, and then dried and ground up to make the dye.
Export of the dye was second to silver for three centuries and the English, French, and Dutch all employed espionage to discover the secret to this dye. The invention of the microscope gave the Europeans their answer. They were able to see the cochineal on the cactus. In 1777 a French naturalist smuggled these plants to the Canary Islands where they successfully grew.
By the 1800s synthetic dyes were being used. It is now discovered many of the synthetic dyes are harmful but cochineal is the only bug extract approved by the FDA. Some key words for cochineal in ingredients are carmine, E120, and crimson lake. Yogurt, ketchup, and jello are just a few foods that may use cochineal. Now most cochineal comes from Peru, the Canary Islands, and Mexico.
Lynn Hewitt, president of the club, called on officers and committee members to make their reports. The caladium plantings at the Moore Home and Travis Building are completed. Memory Bricks for deceased members are in place in the garden at the Moore Home. Club members will take individual pictures at their May meeting for the yearbook. Approximately $6900 will be donated to the following non-profits: Fort Bend Literacy Council, Fort Bend Womens’ Center Pennywise, Preston Street Garden, Child Advocates, Friends of the Fort Bend Historical Commission, Reigning for Strength Therapeutic Horsemanship, Friends of the Fort Bend County Library, Fort Bend County Museum, and Mercy Goods.
Ms. Hewitt ended by announcing the May meeting will be the club’s end of year luncheon..
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.