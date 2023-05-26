The last meeting of the year for the Garden Club of Richmond took place in the home of Courtney Raska, 2022-23 president of the club. She and her co-hostesses Deidre Doggett, Claudia Wright, Kelli Metzinthin, Roz Kavanaugh, and Sandy Scott offered an outdoor patio luncheon for the members to absorb the waterfront setting while they ate. It was in this beautiful setting that Mrs. Raska passed the president’s bell to the new president for the 2023-24 term, Deidre Doggett. The former president also personally presented her officers and committee chairman with thank you gifts for their hard work. A thank you gift was also presented to the former president for her diligence in helping the club follow its goals.
New member Stephanie Williams was welcomed to the club as she visited with friends and other members. She joins Theresa Crowell, who attended last month’s meeting, as the newest members to join the garden club.
In the last bit of business for the present year, the first annual Summer Caladium Tour hostess, Barbara Benes, reminded the ladies to be sure and sign up their homes for viewing and to sign up for a seat in the tour vehicle. With this endeavor, members will be able to see how the club caladium sales beautify the community and homes of Richmond and beyond.
After a summer hiatus, the Garden Club of Richmond will begin their meetings again in September of 2023.
