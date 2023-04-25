Garden Club of Richmond members were treated to the wide open country when hostess Fran Kelly opened her home for the April meeting of the club. She and her hostesses Meredith Doggett, Vona Morefield, Laura Hartman, and Deidre Doggett invoked true southern hospitality with their offerings of food and beverage. Taking hints from Emily Scherer, club member and program presenter, they offered various charcuterie boards laden with meats, cheeses, spreads, fruits, and vegetables. Dessert and various cocktails and beverages rounded out the meal.
Emily Scherer presented her program “Entertaining with Em” introducing tricks to easier entertaining. Five years ago she joined the hospitality industry and opened The Guild in downtown Richmond. During the pandemic she began online offerings called “Covid Cocktails”. She shared some of her hostessing ideas with the club.
There are tricks to presenting an easy but showy charcuterie board, a popular way to serve meats, cheeses, and accompaniments. A big secret is to choose a serving tray one size smaller so that the platter appears bountiful and plentiful. Along with meats piled on the tray add soft cheeses or spreads, at least two hard cheeses, and add snacks of nuts, olives with lemon zest, seasonal raw vegetables, chocolates, dried fruits, or fresh berries to add interest. To make the assembly process go smoother, all the cheeses, spreads, and fruit can be prepped and cut a day ahead. To create elevation interest use different risers, plates, small bowls, and stands. Adding forage such as herbs, pea plants, tomato vine, etc. adds color, scent, and interest. If lots of cheese is leftover just put all of it into a ziplock bag and freeze it until it’s needed again. When needed just pull it out, toss into a food processor with a few cloves of garlic, a few glugs of white wine, and a little pat of butter or olive oil. Mix until well combined, adjust the seasoning, and serve with warm baguettes or crackers. It also can be used to make a fancy grilled cheese. To revive a dry baguette, wet the cut side of the bread with water, wrap in foil, and place in a preheated 350 degree oven for 10 minutes.
She also suggested some added novelties to the beverages that are served. Adding edible glitter (fancysprinkles.com), edible blooms frozen into ice cubes, or sprigs of herbs to a cocktail or drink adds variety. Adding colorful cotton candy balls to a fizzy soda or water adds fun and flair. If using gin, she suggests Hendrix. A new go-to for serving guests is St. Germaine, an elderflower liquor. It adds floral notes to vodka or champagne. As she closed her program, Emily reminded members that people don’t eat just with their eyes but all their senses!
Courtney Raska, president, called the final business meeting to order. The quote for the day “Do not let yesterday take up too much of tomorrow” was shared. Topics presented were the net profit of caladium sales and when the funds will be used at the Moore Home, recovery of the club scrapbooks and their future storage, Anniversary Garden care and purchasing of a Memorial Brick for past member Barbara Neeper, and reinstatement of attendance requirements.
Mrs. Raska ended the meeting announcing the end of year luncheon will be in May.
