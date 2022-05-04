New Century Garden Club met in the Richmond home of hostess Abby Bement assisted by co-hostesses Pat Pittman and Pat Atkinson. Laura Richardson, mother and guest of the hostess, also helped with serving the delicious meal of assorted salad sandwiches, chips, fruit platter and dip, and an array of desserts.
Club member Patty Kocich, owner of Physical Therapy Care and Aquatic Rehab of Fort Bend, presented a program on how to safely perform activities without damaging the spine. She emphasized that with proper exercise, flexibility is the key to safety. Correct posture reduces strain on the back. Sitting properly involves scooting back in a chair to an upright position. Using a lumbar roll can assure correct posture and will help keep the back from slouching over. Hinging (bending) at the hips keeps the back straight rather than rounded. Not following this advice could lead to disc problems. Using good posture keeps pressure off the discs keeping them in good shape.
Gardening on the knees to pull weeds should employ the hinging technique to bend and avoid rounding the shoulders. When reaching use both hands and do not twist to reach a further space. When trimming shrubs watch out for over- arching. Always use the hinge method to reach an area to work on.
When shoveling pivot the body to put dirt to the side. Do not twist. It is important to use strong gardening shoes when using a shovel also.
Avoid overload when carrying items and keep the weight of the load evenly distributed. It is important to use a proper lifting technique. Placing your body close to the item, straddle it and squat with the back straight using the legs to lift up. Reverse the technique to put it down correctly.
Even personal bags need to balance weight, she advised. Backpack and cross body purses are better than shoulder bags.
After the program Nancie Rain opened up the meeting thanking the hostesses for their efforts. Officers and chairmen gave their reports. Some notable reports included Pat Pittman reporting on refreshing the granite walkways at the Jane Long Garden. Club members were very happy to hear that Jane Long teacher, Debbie Cole, and her class were seen observing the bluebonnets and the butterflies and bumble bees important to the garden. Diane Becker reported that a Chinese Fringe Tree was chosen to be planted in the garden in memory of Alma Slavinski.
The final meeting will be our potluck salad/dessert supper provided by club members. Ladies are encouraged to bring a $10 item to place in the perfect attendance basket and to bring something for the Make It, Fake It, Take It auction club fundraiser.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.